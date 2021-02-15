Transcript for Robocalls on rise

At today's step fight the rise and robo calls last year Americans were hit with nearly 46 billion spam calls. That's 50% more than 2017. As a result of many people are refusing to answer 94% say they won't pick up. When it's an unlisted number. Next FaceBook is reportedly working on its first Smart watch of new report says the device will have its own cell connection. And work in tandem with fitness equipment like Pella time to watch could be available as early as next year. And probably the most popular locking Moody's apparently aren't funny anymore reports say generations the as dean broke the lapping in the laughing while trying symbols as bold and hired. Because older people. Like their parents are overusing them younger generation is now using the school MOG to say. I'm dying laughing. Tactics. Bigger tech bytes have a great day.

