Transcript for The royal couple makes deal with Netflix

In today's tech bytes Prince Harry and duchess negative Markel inking a big deal with Netflix the royal couple signing on to make documentaries. Scripted TV shows and children's series. Financial terms are private but analysts say the deal is likely worth well into the millions. Next a big real estate investment from Google it just unveiled plans to create a new campus in its home city of Mountain View California. The forty acre campus will include more than a million square feet of office space along with housing units and retail space. And your computer screen is aging you a new study finds thirty hours in front of the blue light from your monitor. Is as bad for your skin as 25 minutes of sun without sun screen. Experts recommend screen breaks and skin creams with antioxidants. To lessen the problem. Those are your tax bites have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.