Samsung expected to release 2 more foldable smartphones by 2020

More
The company will offer different design concepts on their future generation smartphones.
0:51 | 03/06/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Samsung expected to release 2 more foldable smartphones by 2020
In today's tech bytes more fully mobile phones are on the way reports say Samsung is expected to follow up its galaxy bowled with two more full double and that's. We're the devices is said to fold away from the user I'm like what the full does. The other would reportedly folds vertically they're expected by early next year but new Xbox is apparently also on the way. This office said to be ready to release the Xbox want to pass a less expensive version of the gaming console that doesn't use desk. Pre orders are expected by mid April with a wide release in May find the weirdest things left behind a new verse. The company's annual list of lots and found items include play if he's in headphones. Among the most outrageous items include six chicken tenders from 7-Eleven. Some gold teeth and an eight week old coffee colored Chihuahua did you dog spokes lizard tech bikes have a good.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61501674,"title":"Samsung expected to release 2 more foldable smartphones by 2020","duration":"0:51","description":"The company will offer different design concepts on their future generation smartphones.","url":"/Technology/video/samsung-expected-release-foldable-smartphones-2020-61501674","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.