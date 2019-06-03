Transcript for Samsung expected to release 2 more foldable smartphones by 2020

In today's tech bytes more fully mobile phones are on the way reports say Samsung is expected to follow up its galaxy bowled with two more full double and that's. We're the devices is said to fold away from the user I'm like what the full does. The other would reportedly folds vertically they're expected by early next year but new Xbox is apparently also on the way. This office said to be ready to release the Xbox want to pass a less expensive version of the gaming console that doesn't use desk. Pre orders are expected by mid April with a wide release in May find the weirdest things left behind a new verse. The company's annual list of lots and found items include play if he's in headphones. Among the most outrageous items include six chicken tenders from 7-Eleven. Some gold teeth and an eight week old coffee colored Chihuahua did you dog spokes lizard tech bikes have a good.

