Transcript for Samsung helps store proof of vaccination on your phone

In today's tech fight storing coat it vaccination proof in your Samsung vote if tech giant is partnering with the free app called common health. Once you download the app and your status is authenticated you can add your vaccine records a Samsung pay where it will be secure. There's a new feature on ping tricks that lets you filter air searches like texture it's called hair pattern the goal is to make here content. More accessible for people of color users can click the filter that best matches their hair type to view what's best suited for them. Finally Pokemon unite is coming to IOS and android devices the five verse five battle game was released last month. But for the Nintendo switch and starting September 22 you'll be able to play on your cell phone or mobile device pre registration is open now so go. Catch along. That was your tech bytes have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.