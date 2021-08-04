Transcript for Samsung launches its most affordable 5G phone to date

And today's tech by Samsung's first affordable spite Gphone the company is launching three new find a phone. As a galaxy ace scenery that includes the 832 Boehner which runs under 300 dollars. It was inexpensive on the US market. And UPS is buying a fleet of electric aircraft to speed up delivery service and its complaint but landed tickled vertically like helicopters though no runway is needed. The aircraft produced zero emissions that can handle several routes on a single charge and you're set to arrive in 20/20 four. And finally hey Spotify that's why you need to say to launch a new voice feature. On the Spotify app and once it's enabled you can ask that. Here certain artists album song or playlist by name your commands are confirmed by either male or you know waste. That's your tech bytes not feasible they have agreed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.