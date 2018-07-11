Samsung plans to present its new flip smartphone

Plus, a new hydrogen electric semi truck is about to hit the market.
11/07/18

If they start fights Samsung's believable Bolton the company expected to show off its long awaited phone that bolts likable. Yet it's developers conference today reports say Samsung will show pictures of the multiple bone which is rumored to be called the galaxy. A new hydrogen electric semi truck will soon hit the market but Phoenix based carmaker Nikola as unveiled the tree. The truck has zero emissions and uses hydrogen fuel cell took power its electric motors the company will start testing the truck in Europe in 20/20.

