-
Now Playing: Techbytes: Amazon Puts Pressure on Netflix
-
Now Playing: Samsung unveils the Galaxy Note9
-
Now Playing: Samsung plans to present its new flip smartphone
-
Now Playing: Online retail giants offering free shipping deals this holiday season
-
Now Playing: Amazon to split new headquarters between 2 cities
-
Now Playing: Amazon gives holiday gift to customers
-
Now Playing: Homeowner yells through doorbell to stop potential burglars
-
Now Playing: Online holiday sales skyrocket ahead of Cyber Monday and Black Friday
-
Now Playing: Google employees stage worldwide walkouts
-
Now Playing: Female employees protest Google's handling of sexual harassment
-
Now Playing: Uber launches new safety feature
-
Now Playing: Apple unveiled iPad pro that features facial recognition
-
Now Playing: New line of Apple products
-
Now Playing: Apple expected to announce new devices and operating system
-
Now Playing: Why you should purge forgotten 'zombie' accounts online
-
Now Playing: IBM buys software company Redhat
-
Now Playing: Apple iPhone XR hits stores worldwide
-
Now Playing: Apple and Samsung fined in Italy for slowing down older phones
-
Now Playing: Amazon opens its third Go Store
-
Now Playing: Instagram is now the most popular social media platform among teens