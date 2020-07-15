Transcript for Samsung set to release new Galaxy Note 20 mobile phones

At today's tech bytes Samsung's next big launch the company has scheduled an event three weeks from today where is expected to roll on his new galaxy mills twenty phones. Rumors say and he's Smart watching your buds will be revealed the event. We'll be virtual. Next a new offering from computer maker can it's meant for cash strapped school systems he was made for a partnership with Microsoft and runs windows ten. Users but the computer together like a Lago said its battery life is said to be ten hours price tag. 300 dollars. Finally Amazon has really been at the shopping cart it just introduced the dash card which scans your items as you shop so you can skip the check out line. A system of sensors and cameras in the cart make that possible it will debut and Amazon grocery store in California and later this year. Does your tech bytes have a great day.

