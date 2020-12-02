Transcript for Samsung unfolds new phones

At today's tech fight for Samsung aren't polls news about its new phones. Get a company unveiled five new phones and an event yesterday including the galaxy Z fled. Samsung says it will be the most affordable phone of its kind starting at less than 14100 dollars. And the corona virus could force the cancellation of a big annual tech conference. The mobile world congress is scheduled for later this month in Barcelona organizers are meeting Friday to decide whether to cancel it because of virus concerns. Many big tech companies like Amazon and Sony already have said they won't attend. At a high tech upgrade is coming to the ice cream machine that fast food restaurants. Get a saucer machines are notorious for being out of service at McDonald's. Bloomberg reports that new software is being installed to make them easier to fix Burger King is also installing the software finally using technology for good. Visitor tick bites have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.