Transcript for Samsung to unveil 8K TV this fall

In today's tech bikes forbidden next big thing from Sam sent the company's first. Eight K televisions go on sale this fall if it isn't three sizes the biggest. Being a massive 85 inches no word on prices but estimates for the largest first and over 101000. Dollar. Turner is confirming it recently tested the feature just in Jessica townspeople may want to fund follow not ask of course. Yeah that's what a spokesperson says it's part of a company effort to make sure users have relevant time lines. The test lasted a few days and only went to a small group of people. And it's not a game of the groans but a throne for games look at this a new video game chair by Acer puts three monitors in front of your face. And holds the rest of a computer to plate reclined swivels and even vibrates in response to the action in your game. Well pretty cool idea hazards are correct.

