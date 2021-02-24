Transcript for Samsung unveils its foldable phones

Today effect right Samsung is giving you more time to fall in love with its newest full mobile phones the company just launched a buying and Trier program. Instead of just fifteen days customers now have 100 days to return the five. For full refund. North America's oldest Chinatown neighborhood has a new home for historic section of San Francisco has been recreated. In mind crap students and recent grads join forces to preserve the area's history the virtual birds and helps replace walking towards canceled. By the pandemic. Finally the next generation Postal Service delivery truck its safety features include cameras. 460 degree view a collision avoidance system within visual and audio warnings and automatic braking. And it can be fitted to run on electricity. They should be on the road and 4023 and those are tech bytes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.