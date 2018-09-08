Transcript for Samsung unveils Galaxy Note 9

It's an insect bites the big revealed by Samsung sens unveiling its new galaxy note nine with a bigger screen beefed up battery and souped up stylus but with an expected price tag of 950. Dollars industry insiders wonder if it'll be enough to compete with the iPhone tends. A new high tech compression shirt is promising to reduce concussions and high impact. Or it's like a bomb. The halo features an impact resistant collar that fort advisor vertebrae preventing whiplash halo hits a market in October. Also hitting stores then. Is factored the latest home robot from Anke. It won't vacuum your rugs are fashioned newspaper. What is good glory is paying out answering questions playing games even hurrying when you pet and it cost about 250 bucks. This thing for best friend cat you yeah does your checked bags.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.