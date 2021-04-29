Transcript for Samsung unveils new line of lightweight laptops

At today's tech bright Samsung has unveiled its latest the lightweight laptops the new galaxy book pro and pro 360 models are super then. They have touch screens and are designed to sync with the company's other products. Price time starts at about a thousand dollars. T-Mobile is about to launch its own tracking device called sync up it uses regular wireless rock band meaning it doesn't rely on B. Within range of the phone you're trying to track down the device will cost sixty bucks plus a five dollar monthly charge but your T-Mobile plan. Finally Microsoft means your feedback at that decides on a new default font for word documents and outlook emails. Right now the deep ball fiscally Bree which has been described as boring so Microsoft has designed. These five new options all slightly different as asking. Republic beat back to pick the best one. It was her tech bytes.

