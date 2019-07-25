Transcript for Samsung's foldable phone is now available for purchase

In today's tech bytes Samsung's galaxy fold is finally ready for launch the company says the folding follow will be available for purchase sometime in September. It was delayed in April after reviewers reported broken screens the nearly 2000 dollar device will be sold in select markets. Ten there is rolling out a new security feature to protect. LG BTQ travelers users who identify as LG BTQ will no longer appear on the dating app when they visit countries where same sex relationships are outlawed. If they opt in to make their location public tender war either sexual orientation. And the medals for next summer's Olympics we'll have a recycled look gold silver and bronze handed out in Tokyo is made from nearly 80000 tons of parts from mobile phones and other electronics the precious metals were then extracted. From the gadget everybody's does your tech I have a great day.

