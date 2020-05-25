Transcript for Samsung's latest Galaxy phone its biggest ever

And today's tech by accident here Samsung is going even bigger reports say one of its next phones. The galaxy note twenty plus we'll happy six point nine inch screen. More than an inch bigger than the iPhone eleven Kroll no word yet on a release date but Samsung typically unveils new phones in August. With availability few weeks later. Virgin orbit is going to trial again today to test its satellite launching system the plan is for a 747. To take a rocket up to 35000. Feet. The rocket will take that you load the rest of the way onto Orbitz has the advantage is the launch can start from. Any airport big enough to handle B 747. And say happy fortieth birthdays at pac man that power filled chopper and his work closely there's. If this unit in May thank you need to celebrate a special addition of the day is being released those are stuck by its.

