Transcript for School utility apps are sharing your kids' data

Since today's advice new concerns over the apps millions of children depend on for a remote learning. A report found 60% of school utility apps are sharing its data with third party companies that includes information legacy is contact lists and even their location. Dell has issued a security pact for hundreds of computer models dating back to 2009. It closed Sobel that allows cyber attackers to grab full control of the device the backed covers nearly 400 models. Including the company's latest laptops and some gaming devices. Finally tenders new attempt to give you let a match something to talk about the new five's feature. Is a short quiz that asks simple questions your answers will appear in profiles of anyone was taken the saint quits Tinder says tests show it increases Blake's. And matches across the board one question Ari twenty minutes early to places where ten minutes late. Though they attacked by 800. Or.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.