Transcript for Shortage of semiconductors affects Ford Motors

Today's tech fired a lack of computer chips hit sport the auto maker is cutting production of its biggest money maker behalf 150 pickup. Because of a shortage of semiconductors. General Motors and some electronics producers are also reducing operations. Due to the shortage. Apple could be getting into virtual reality reports say the company is working on a BR headset. But more than a dozen cameras and advanced technology from I tracking and a possible price tag 3000 dollars. He can now get jeans with picket you on them. To commemorate its 25 anniversary Pokemon is teaming up a Levi Strauss. On a new Pokemon themed fashion line jeans and sweat shirts or door with images of the characters. They'll be available from Levi's starting February 15. Those are tech bytes but a great day in an even better Super Bowl weekend.

