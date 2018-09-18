Transcript for SpaceX to take tourist on trip around moon

In today's tech by SpaceX is taking its first paying tourists on a trip around the moon the first space source for Elon Musk company is a Japanese billionaire he's the founder of Japan's largest online retailer the 20/20 three mission will be the first lunar trip since 1972. But NASA launch a first Apollo spacecraft. And insert Graham has launched new e-commerce tools designed to make it easier for users to buy the things they want with tools can be found by it's a gram stories and the explore page. Both will include information about brands that users follow. And Amazon is reportedly expanding Alexis reached the company is said to be planning to release at least eight new voice control devices before the end of the year. They include an Alexa powered microwave oven. Amazon's expected to reveal some of the new devices before the end of the month. You know hopefully by Christmas bulldozer attack whites have a good one.

