Transcript for Sprint and T-Mobile merger

It's a basic pricing may finally see the long awaited and controversial sprint T-Mobile merger group through. Multiple reports say a federal judge is expected to okay the 26 billion dollar deal today the merger could create accompanying with nineteen million customers. Samsung has promised unveil some quote innovative devices at accident today in San Francisco. I think companies are electric out of the bag already shared his new portable phones during an Oscars commercial Sunday night. Still expect a new version of the past model phone today. As well. Following the first ever slot machines that can be played over the Internet. They've been install it the hard rock casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. These slats can only be played by those with a valid hard rock counts and they're all being used online players will join a waiting list. If that it home and lose your money. Those are tech bytes have agreed date.

