Transcript for A step towards 1 charger for all your devices

In today's tech -- a step toward getting rid of multiple charges for your devices EU lawmakers have passed a resolution calling for tech companies to make one charger for all phones and tablets. Apple which does not use USB connections is against the plan. And Jeff base shows can thank his company for a truly massive payday. Amazon founder made about thirteen billion dollars in a matter of moments Thursday that's because the company reported better than expected earnings. Which sent Amazon's stock surging higher. It's 120 million modes he's have been on bail. Among those 65 you symbols coming to android and IOS is the transgender flat. Also available an icon of people hugging. The new low G should be available by the fall apple and Google will design their own versions of the movie to me that I bilateral one and I'm good. Help me to meet him.

