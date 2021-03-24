Transcript for Study finds two-thirds of Google searches aren’t resulting in clicks

In today's tech fights Google searches researchers looked at five trillion Google search as last year. They found two thirds of them ended without the user clicking on the link in the results critics say Google is putting too much information on the results page. A Canadian company says it's making the world's fastest three wheeled electric vehicle. GMAC is proud funding the two seater that ride with a golf cart and goes from zero to sixty and one point eight seconds. Depending on the model the price will range from 40000 dollars 250000. And finally a very expensive piece of digital art someone purchased this home even though no and eleven at. A contemporary artists created the virtual home called Mars house. It recently sold in digital currency for the equivalent. A half a million dollars but hey. Here is that a good neighborhood though Varitek bite Kobe have a great Wednesday.

