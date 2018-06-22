-
Now Playing: Amazon gets in on the Father's Day celebration
-
Now Playing: Amazon opens store with no cashiers
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court rules states can collect sales tax on online transactions
-
Now Playing: Instagram's IGTV goes Live
-
Now Playing: First look at Amazon's new online shopping experience
-
Now Playing: US mobile providers vow to stop sharing your data
-
Now Playing: Uber testing ways to reduce fares
-
Now Playing: Apple to unveil 3 new iPhones
-
Now Playing: Video of burning Tesla raises new concerns
-
Now Playing: Preview Nintendo's newest games at E3
-
Now Playing: Sneak peek at the upcoming 'Spider-Man' game for PlayStation 4
-
Now Playing: Apple unveils new security feature for iPhone
-
Now Playing: Hacking danger facing the airline industry
-
Now Playing: Uber developing technology to detect drunken passengers
-
Now Playing: 'Net neutrality' rules officially comes to an end
-
Now Playing: Facebook bug causes millions of users' private posts to be made public
-
Now Playing: Honolulu to limit ride-hailing charges
-
Now Playing: Facebook admits giving user information to Chinese firm Huawei
-
Now Playing: Apple reveals new iOS 12 features
-
Now Playing: Apple unveils iPhone addiction remedy at developers conference