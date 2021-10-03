Transcript for New technology to detect heart problems

Should today's surprise new technology to detect heart problems researchers at the University of Washington have come but what the weight. To use Smart speakers to diagnose abnormal heartbeats and use the microphones and the devices to analyze signals coming off someone's body. T-Mobile plans to start collecting and sharing customer information with the appetizers. Including browsing data and app usage. The new privacy policy which also applies as for customers. Allows advertisers to show you more targeted ads it goes into effect next month but customers can opt out. Finally a drone capturing the inner workings of a bowling Alley. Patrols pilot shows off some incredible control sending the drone in some very tight spaces. It was done at a Alley in Minneapolis. The whole thing as with the drones view the strike. Vertical bigger tech bytes have a great day.

