Transcript for Tesla cuts price of their new SUV

Today thick fife Tesla cuts the price of its new SUV the model why now starts at 50000. Dollars that's 3000. Less than when it was introduced a few months ago Tesla has not commented on the price cut. Google is widely expected to roll out its new global Nath speaker today the company releases up cryptic tweet. Saying something special is coming this Monday. Just a few days ago promote shot of a new global mass speaker was believes it's intended to replace the original mobile home that wants and sweet sixteen. And an anonymous buyer has helped Super Mario set a new ice core I met copy of the 1985. Being sold at auction for. 1141000. Dollars as a record price for video game eclipsing. The mark set by another Super Mario cartridge fifteen months ago. There's your tech bytes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.