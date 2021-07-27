Transcript for Tesla sets new record

Since they sec vice Tesla is a new record Ilan must part company says. It just earned over a billion dollars and one quarter for the first time ever and it might have been better musk told investors supply chain problems forced production delays. In several plants. Samsung is ready to roll out its latest curbs gaming monitor the Odyssey neo G nine will run you about 2500 dollars. Nearly a thousand bucks more than the original pre orders start later this week. Finally a new search for UFO's a Harvard professor is leading a new team that will look at whether action terrestrial civilizations exist it's being called the Galileo project and we'll piggy back. On the federal government's recent report. The team says humans can no longer ignore the possibility. Of other civilizations. Who wonder at that civilization will. Phone home. Those insect bite of a great day.

