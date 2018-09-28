Transcript for Tesla's Elon Musk tweets his way into fraud charges

In today's tech bikes tussle is Elon Musk has tweeted his way into fraud charges the SEC wants must remove test Tesla chairman and CEO. He's accused of making false statements when he tweeted he might take the company private. Musk called the government's move unjustified. And Amazon is making any move into brick and mortar retail its opening a general store in New York calling it Amazon Forestar. The store will be stocked with Amazon's best selling items the price of items will fluctuate but Amazon prime members will always paid the online price. And finally LG is offering a sneak peak of its new five camera Smartphone. That's three cameras in the back and chew on the front it's available in three colors gray red and blue and the company plans to reveal more details but phone next week. Well those are tech wecht. Have a great day.

