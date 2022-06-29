Tik Talk: Creator goes viral for asking strangers 'What do you do for a living?'

ABC's Linsey Davis spoke with Daniel MacDonald about his videos asking strangers, and even celebrities, in luxurious vehicles about their professions.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live