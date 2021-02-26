-
Now Playing: Mysterious malware targeting Mac computers
-
Now Playing: Robocalls on rise
-
Now Playing: Smart doorbells becoming more intelligent
-
Now Playing: YouTube announces new parental controls
-
Now Playing: The science on halting the gene that causes heart disease
-
Now Playing: New images of Mars and a secret message from rover
-
Now Playing: People turn online and to apps to improve mental health during pandemic
-
Now Playing: Samsung unveils its foldable phones
-
Now Playing: Elon Musk suffers loss of $15 billion
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: The 500,000 American lives lost to COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Stunning new images of Mars
-
Now Playing: NASA unveils stunning new video of Mars landing
-
Now Playing: Kitchen gadgets
-
Now Playing: ‘Perseverance’ returns first images from Mars in HD
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Texans still without water after historic winter storm
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Millions in Texas still without clean water
-
Now Playing: ‘Perseverance’ rover lands on Mars to search for signs of life
-
Now Playing: Mission to Mars a success!