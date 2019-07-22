Transcript for Tinder dating app takes on Google

And today's tech vice tender taking on Google. The match making giant is fighting against the Google play app stores fees by taking payments directly analysts say that Tinder may be betting Google. Pull such a high profile app from the store despite stiff. Luxury brands say Lauren teamed up with the Japanese company to create this big hair that displays. The device is designed to look like vinyl records leaning up against her all the speaker connects with most digital music services it will cost you just over 2200. Dollars. Ali word if apple may be bringing back his rainbow logo. It was views on all of Apple's products prior to 1998 when apple started using logos with single colors Nellis source claims that the rain though will be revived. For the unveiling of Apple's next iPhone in September can we bring back you've got mail. Earlier take bites have a great day. He couldn't.

