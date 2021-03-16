Transcript for Tinder to offer background checks before first dates

Today sex life a potential game changer and online dating tender will soon be offering background checks on your next date. Is working with a nonprofit company that allows you to quickly checked people's criminal records the service is expected to be added to tender later this year. It's unclear how much tender users have to pay for it. Based look at launched a new tool to make it easier to get vaccinated but feature on the FaceBook app we'll help you find the nearest vaccination sites and book and appointment is under Facebook's code written nineteen. Vaccine information center. Finally an online video tutorial explains how to use the zoom escape perhaps it allows Zune users to sabotage their phone calls that sound effects. They're crying baby or win. You can also make it seem as if there were bad connection. Better tech vice. Have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.