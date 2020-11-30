Transcript for Today is expected to be the biggest Cyber Monday ever

In today's set by today's expected to be the biggest Cyber Monday ever with analysts predicting nearly thirteen billion dollars in online sales. Some of the deepest discounts will be on betting apparel and electronics beats headphones are going for nearly half the price and major retailers are selling 75 it's for KTV's. For under 500 dollars. Ticked up now has until Friday to finalize a deal to sell its US operations this month's initial deadline set by the White House. Has been pushed back twice president from ordered the China based not to sell its US holdings saying it poses a national security risk. Finally at you can work from anywhere in Hawaii once you. State officials have launched a new campaign aimed at bringing more remote workers the state. The first that the people who are excepted after applying online we'll get free roundtrip airfare and you're wearing pointy shirts anyways desert tech by its.

