Transcript for Toilet paper robot swipes attention at CES

Consumer Electronics Show is getting under way at Las Vegas and here's the high tech gadget getting much of the attention Sharman S flushed with excitement over its news so call. Roll bot it's a robot that wolf back to new roll of toilet paper for you. And in your time of need. It's all controlled by your Smartphone so no more yelling out of the bathroom door your kids to bring your role. How about that. I'd look in Fort Hood.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.