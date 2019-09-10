Transcript for Toys R Us looks to a rival for help

Today's tech vice towards the rock is hoping arrival can help and it's come back from bankruptcy threat there S dot com has been revived with the help of target. Customers can browse for items and reviews on the site when it's time to buy bear redirected to target.com Sony is revealing some new details about its next generation gaming console the planes PlayStation by will be released for next year's holiday season. Company officials say it will feature upgraded controllers and super realistic graphics no word yet on how much it will cost and finally employee in Ventura Andy Rubin is teasing a new phone is code named Jim and features an elongated body looks more like a remote controlled and a Smartphone the back of the phone has metallic with the color should affect. No word yet on when it's available or will purchase. Looks pretty cool maintenance unit of those attacked by have agreed day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.