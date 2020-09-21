Transcript for Trump approves tentative deal to keep TikTok afloat in US

And today's tech vice president trump has given his blessing to a tentative deal to keep tick tock afloat. In the US the proposal also be apt to partner with Oracle and Wal-Mart to former US company. And it averts a ban on tip top downloads the agreement was born. Out of concern over data privacy. Amazon is set to debut new products this week reports say customers may see more Alexa upgrades. The only thing Amazon will say about Thursday's event if the company will quote. Share some news. Probably convenience stores in Japan are using seven foot robots that stock shelves. The robot hall model T is controlled by a pilot wearing a virtual reality headset. Its special gloves. They allow the pilot to feel the product that the robot is that he. On the show. Does your tech bikes and have a great day.

