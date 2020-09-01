Transcript for Twitter attempts to crack down on harassment

If today's tech bytes Twitter cracking down on harassment a social media site is testing a feature that allows users to limit who can reply to their tweets. Turner already wants to feature which allows its users to hide replies to their tweets. Electric scooter injuries are soaring up more than 200% in four years and a greater percentage of those injuries require hospital admission. The same study found. Researchers recommend it more access to helmets. Cooper has introduced a new feature allowing customers in California to choose their favorite drivers that scheduling rise over and. Does say it hopes to continue using as many drivers as possible without restricting the number of drivers who can work at any given time at a five star moved there. Lizard tech bytes had a good day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.