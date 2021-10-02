Transcript for Twitter considers fees to use its platform

In today's advice Twitter considering fees to use its platform the company confirms it is exploring subscriptions and other revenue generating features. It's primary money maker is still ads and according to Bloomberg one idea Twitter is considering is allowing people to tip the users they follow. Spotify says it is testing the streaming of live lyrics in the US. The music streaming service started offering the new lyrics feature to some American users yesterday no word yet on when the tussle expand. The company wants offer the feature in the US but stopped in 2016. And distance measuring devices are being allowed for the first time at three major golf tournaments. The devices allow clear to focus on an object to determine its exact yardage from the ball that we use at one event each on the PGA women's and senior tours. Desert tech bikes have a great day.

