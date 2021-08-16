Transcript for Twitter design changes causing headaches and eye strain, some say

In today's tech sites Twitter is backtracking on new design changes some users complained the updates are causing headaches migraines and ice string it's apparently. All due to the higher visual contrast in colors of buttons and links and new font. FaceBook is enhancing security for voice and video calls on FaceBook messenger. In the end encryption provides more privacy for users and others from tapping into your communications. FaceBook says video and voice calls from now it's Friday it has wonder when text ads and movie lovers outside Knoxville Tennessee can now get their driving stakes in the daytime. The logo driving didn't show films in daylight. When LED video boards screen it's it was show films in right sunlight. Drive in theaters became popular again during a pandemic is a safe alternative to traditional movie theaters as your tech might have a great day.

