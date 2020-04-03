Transcript for Twitter employees start working from home amid coronavirus fears

In today's tech bytes Twitter revises its workers to stay home no right the company is strongly encouraging US staff to work remotely admitted corona virus concerns. Twitter has already canceled nonessential employee travel which led them to its pullout from the SXSW film festival. And Boortz says it's going to begin making it all electric version of its popular transit cargo vans Ford says it will be equipped with a mobile hot spot and other high tech features. There's no word on the vans ranger price Ford expects to have them on the road next year. And replacing auto tires may soon be a thing of the past. Passes Goodyear has developed the tire that never has a flat are just wears out the tire regenerates itself fixing holes and renewing its threats. Goodyear however isn't saying when it will be available saw. Keenan not being aired it Tyrus. That'll do thank you for that Sony exec who advanced degrees today.

