Transcript for Twitter plans to stop spread of tweets containing false, misleading information

At today's tech vice Twitter and build the new plan to stop the spread of misinformation. The pilot program called verbal watchful rely on select users applied to add notes to any tweets. Dean false or misleading. Twitter says the fact checkers will be both experts and non experts. And it's a Graham having new feature for businesses and creators the apps business tools are now centralized. But the professional dashboard and allows businesses to track their ads and set up shopping features in one place. And the magic of Harry Potter may be streaming soon a live action series about the boy wizard is reportedly in the works for HBO Max. Eight potter films were released between 2001 and two dollar and eleven. Officials with HBO a maximum Warner Bros. are staying mum denying the reports. Boozer tech bikes. Have a great day and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.