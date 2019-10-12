Twitter releases their top moments of 2019

More
The social media giant revealed that “Game of Thrones” was the most tweeted about TV show followed by “Stranger Things”.
0:52 | 12/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Twitter releases their top moments of 2019

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:52","description":"The social media giant revealed that “Game of Thrones” was the most tweeted about TV show followed by “Stranger Things”. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"67620892","title":"Twitter releases their top moments of 2019","url":"/Technology/video/twitter-releases-top-moments-2019-67620892"}