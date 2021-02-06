Transcript for Twitter’s verification process is back in service

Since it is sad vice sweaters verification process is back in service users can once again apply for coveted blue checked marked the process was caused last Friday. Because what are set to many applications were submitted it's unclear how long it will take for responses to be issued. Apple TV is now available on invidious streaming services that means the African officially be accessed on all modern android TV devices. It comes with complete support for all pork okay and age your contents previously apple TV was limited to Rome cast with. Global TE and Sony brought via televisions. And finally major redesign for Firefox browser now has bigger have the tat and focused can float above the toolbar and they're detachable making them easy to move around. And it rearranged the Firefox update also comes with more streamlined venues and more privacy of those attacked fights have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.