Transcript for Uber CEO says his app will someday tell you to take the subway

We want to be your one stop shop for transportation. Or delivery and we will look to move safety and to every part effect consideration. Face so that. If you want to go from point eight a B. In any city you live inner city that you're visiting you come to Cooper and we'll tell you you know maybe you should take the subway on this ride it's that it take you where. You're gonna tell me not to take an uber we will tell you know how you gonna do that in Syria to say actually were back and Hoover right now don't do that get on the subway. Oh we are now working on technology that's going to. Connect view into subway systems etc. there's a lot of partnership that we have to work on. But we will certainly in its emphasis that today we offer he bites which are much cheaper and we think of the better way to get around in San Francisco for short trips sometimes at the cost of taking over near term in May cost the something's. From a from a long term perspective we think that if we are though platform that you come to. On that gives you the user the best solution in getting from point it to be he benefit costs in the short term long term if we cervical consumer. We're gonna be the platform that you.

