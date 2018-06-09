Transcript for Uber CEO talks major safety and security changes for the app

Safety are top priority as a company for 2018 and we said we're gonna to safety above all. All of our operations on the ground from Sao Paulo to Paris to London to New York. Every one wants that you'll safe and we thought that we can't harness the power of technology. In order to introduce a host of safety features. Safety is a writer and a driver so that you can share your ride with a loved one or making a 911 button that's location aware just in case something happens digital safety. So that's your phone numbers mask or so that your driver. Doesn't necessarily have your home address. And some really really cool new features. In terms of using tellem Maddox. And using the fact that we know where your going to and how long your trip should take so that. If if in that one in a 1000001 in ten million chance something happens on the way we can reach out to you. Were AI. Algorithms can know that something has happened and we can make sure that things are okay. So we're really excited about this feature set is only the beginning for us this is this is so long journey take. They're gonna be people out there who say these are great new features. Oh why weren't they already a part of beware. Well you know fair questions but they are now right we've been and we put safety is a priority you have to understand that Cooper's be done result. Writes we are even though were in everyone's pocket it seems around the world this is a young company. And the focus for us has been building the base service and expanding on a worldwide basis now we get to focus on. The details that are more personal and we think what's more Purcell when safety. And we ultimately think that we. He can set the standard for safety in the transportation industry this isn't just about over its about the wider transportation industry and how what evolves over for its.

