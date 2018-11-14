Transcript for Uber and Lyft to face competition from Waymo

Today's tech bikes Hoover and live may soon be facing a wave moved competition. I see that you didn't airway ammo is a transportation company co owned with Google and Bloomberg News reports it's planning its own right hailing service. Using driver lists cars the service will get a new name and begin operating early next month. And it's it's still police in Dubai are now training on hover. I think they release this video of officers testing to cover bikes there are made by California company. Did the by police hope to deploy the hover bikes over the next two years. And Hasbro is out with a monopoly for millennial edition with the tech twist missed. Their monopoly is taking a self be on the cover and the game pieces include a hash tag and it's not about who has the most money do you win the game by racking up the most experienced. Trying to reinvent the 85 year old game for the kids. There's there's a collects have a great day.

