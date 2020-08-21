Transcript for Uber and Lyft still operating in California despite court order

In today's tech bites over and lists still operating in California the companies that they would shut down there after a court order requiring them. To reclassify drivers as employees who weren't left appealed and a higher court has agreed to hear their cases still the original order is still on hold. And Google has launched new tools to help users stay informed about the wild fires in California and Colorado. Searches about the fires will provide top stories tweets from local officials and maps of the fire's boundaries it's all updated hourly. And research by fit Witt says the data from its wearable can help the tax code in nineteen infections that data shows fatigue is the most commons and dump. It also says 55% of the studies of the study's participants at a fever suggesting temperature checks may not be enough to determine who's in fact did he get a two for one. Those are tech bytes have every day.

