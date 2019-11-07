Transcript for New Uber service allows users to request 'comfy' rides

In today's pick by some more comfort driver who were passengers users get our quest comfort rides in some cities the service guarantees at least three feet of leg room. Fasteners can also use the app to tell the driver they'd rather not chit chat a big upgrade is possibly coming to Apple's air pot. The company will reportedly released two versions of the wireless headphones by Christmas they are like tech report says both versions will be water resistant and haven't noise reduction technology but. One version we'll have a new design. Finally that Turk boy is Warburg is of the Caribbean. It's a man made lake in Russia that's becoming increasingly popular as a background for insect grim pictures but Russian officials are asking people to stay away. The waters color as a result of toxic coal waste. That starred in the late. Lou I don't want that might mask that those your tech but it have a great day.

