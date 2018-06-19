Transcript for Uber testing ways to reduce fares

In today's tech bikes waiting for better Hoover fares companies testing if feature for its app that allows you to wait a little longer for your ride and get a reduced fare. The app tells you how much you saved by waiting so far the features only available to over employees on the West Coast. The World Health Organization now says compulsive video game playing qualifies as a mental health. Condition what doctors are officially calling gaming disorder we'll be in the new edition of the international classification of diseases. And the future of green aviation. C 100% electric powered two seater was just test flown in Norway aviation officials say passenger flights electric planes could start. In just seven years Boeing and Airbus are also developing electric planes to seven years. We'll have our way OK Brent futures now that busier tech types.

