Now Playing: UPS invests in self-driving cars

Now Playing: Mark your calendars for the new iPhone

Now Playing: Macy's teams with Google

Now Playing: Facebook transcribed your audio conversations: Report

Now Playing: The best tech gadgets for kids as they head back to school

Now Playing: Facebook admits to listening to user conversations

Now Playing: How to get your kids away from the screen and back to school

Now Playing: Verizon dumps Tumblr for fraction of $1 billion purchase price

Now Playing: Tesla in autopilot mode bursts into flames

Now Playing: Another Tesla bursts into flames after crash

Now Playing: Juul is launching a Bluetooth-enabled e-cigarette

Now Playing: New Samsung Galaxy faces criticism over high price

Now Playing: Inside Science's key stories from July

Now Playing: Juul launches Bluetooth-connected e-cigarettes

Now Playing: Viral Facebook event 'Storm Area 51' has been taken down

Now Playing: Service that hosts 8chan now offline

Now Playing: 8chan's creator says website should be shut down

Now Playing: Irish teen invents method to remove microplastics from ocean

Now Playing: Apple is halting its practice of having contractors listen to Siri recordings