Transcript for Verizon is close to selling off AOL and Yahoo

If they thick bright Verizon is closest selling off AOL Yahoo!. Bright this reported deal with Apollo global management could be announced as soon as today. So reportedly worth up to five billion dollars which shipped brightness focus to building its five G network. A landmark trial begins today pitting applicants the company behind the popular video game four tonight. Epic games accuses apple of turning the App Store and to an illegal monopoly. The lawsuit takes issue with Apple's 30% commission or an app purchases. Finally there is a new sign Big Apple wants could eventually help monitor your blood sugar. It's from a British company's financial filing which acknowledges that deal with apple to develop products the company specializes in sensors that track blood sugar. Blood pressure and even alcohol levels. Other tech bytes and have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.