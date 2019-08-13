Transcript for Verizon dumps Tumblr for fraction of $1 billion purchase price

In today's tech -- Verizon is dumping Tumblr has sold the blogging site for fraction of the one billion dollars for Yahoo! pay for three years ago Butler has struggled against competitors like answer Brandon regretted it lost some regulars after banning adult content General Motors and Volkswagen are well in the plug on hybrid vehicles the auto giants now plan to focus on electric vehicles instead. Volkswagen has committed billions to making battery powered vehicles and GM plans to launch twenty fully electric vehicles in the next four years. And we're just three months away from the debut Nintendo's Pokemon sword and shield and someone has cashed in on the craves a first editions that a Pokemon trading cards are sold at auction for 107000. Dollars they were among the first cards printed. And English twenty years the goal lead cow alive and well. Those effect Wright's have a great day.

