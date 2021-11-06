Transcript for Video game company falls victim to cyberattack

Since they sent vice video game giant electronic arts says it's fallen victim to a cyber attack. EA says hackers claim they downloaded source codes and the engine for some of its most popular games but the company and says no clear data was stolen in the breach. Microsoft wants to increase access to Xbox games and it's working with TV makers on an Xbox app that will be available on devices. That's expected in the next year companies also developing its own streaming stick. Which is as will be available soon. Finally bill has developed artificial intelligence software that can pretty used computer chips much faster than humans. The tech giants as the software can produce the chips in less than six hours. It would take humans months in other words AI is helping develop future AI faster. So the question remains what came first the jet or the robot those are tech bites had a great day.

